Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 51,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 23,929 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $20,882,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.33. 6,770,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,339,995. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $163.14.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.98%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

