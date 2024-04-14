Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $4.08 Million Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Wix.com comprises approximately 2.0% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Wix.com worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Wix.com by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,800,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $379,254,000 after buying an additional 106,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Wix.com by 10.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,093,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,390,000 after acquiring an additional 105,026 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,086,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $99,759,000 after purchasing an additional 329,561 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,826,000 after purchasing an additional 522,264 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,806,000 after purchasing an additional 180,229 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wix.com stock traded down $4.27 on Friday, hitting $127.14. 606,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,069. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.05. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $146.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.87 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on WIX. Benchmark raised their price objective on Wix.com from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

