Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in OneMain by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,256,000 after purchasing an additional 51,537 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in OneMain by 77.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in OneMain by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,745,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,022,000 after purchasing an additional 123,513 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of OneMain by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,553,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,853,000 after buying an additional 236,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of OneMain by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,244,000 after buying an additional 174,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OMF traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.72. 1,157,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.57. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $51.65.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. OneMain had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMF. Citigroup lowered their price objective on OneMain from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on OneMain from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on OneMain from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

