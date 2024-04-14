Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Symbotic comprises approximately 1.6% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 66.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 1,412.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of Symbotic stock traded down $2.34 on Friday, hitting $42.51. The stock had a trading volume of 841,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,199. Symbotic Inc. has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $64.14. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.44 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.82.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $368.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.28 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 2,085,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $82,765,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Symbotic news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 2,085,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $82,765,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $103,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,188,628 shares of company stock valued at $279,026,777 over the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

