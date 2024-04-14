Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Impinj accounts for about 2.6% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Impinj by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,577,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Impinj in the third quarter valued at about $320,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Impinj by 0.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,028,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,710,000 after purchasing an additional 31,289 shares in the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 8.8% during the third quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 355,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,581,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 9.5% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 365,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,110,000 after buying an additional 31,556 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PI. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Impinj from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 20,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total transaction of $2,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,661,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 20,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total value of $2,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,661,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $69,391.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,558,720.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,463 shares of company stock valued at $12,613,330. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PI traded down $4.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.98. The stock had a trading volume of 146,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,280. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.06 and a beta of 2.05. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.39 and a 12-month high of $142.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $70.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 74.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Impinj Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

