Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 165 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 102,901.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Graco by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,018 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graco by 251.2% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,619,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,116,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graco by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,868,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,231,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,176 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graco Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE GGG traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,143. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.05 and a 200 day moving average of $83.98. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.78 and a twelve month high of $94.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $566.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.86 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 24.61%. On average, analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graco news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $335,836.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 5,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total transaction of $464,772.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,097.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $335,836.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,378 shares of company stock worth $4,376,528. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GGG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.80.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

