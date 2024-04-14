Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 17,477 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 299,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,477 shares during the period. Grid Dynamics accounts for approximately 2.0% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDYN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 209,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 60,906 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.90. The company had a trading volume of 459,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,380. The company has a market capitalization of $828.07 million, a PE ratio of -363.21 and a beta of 0.94. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $14.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $78.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.64 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Grid Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDYN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Insider Transactions at Grid Dynamics

In related news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $178,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,670,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,571,102.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $53,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 395,568 shares in the company, valued at $5,245,231.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $178,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,670,691 shares in the company, valued at $43,571,102.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,455 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

