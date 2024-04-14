Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 72 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 14.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 5.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 35.2% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $30.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $961.84. 1,031,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,211. The stock has a market cap of $379.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $958.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $783.45. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,056.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.59%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

