Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 747 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Kornit Digital worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 357.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 9,252.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

KRNT stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.90. The company had a trading volume of 193,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,167. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $31.94. The company has a market cap of $759.07 million, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average of $17.45.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 29.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.35 million. Research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

