Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Takes $3.08 Million Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 101,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,000. Tower Semiconductor comprises approximately 1.5% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Tower Semiconductor as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 336.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 70.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSEM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Tower Semiconductor stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.58. 702,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,452. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $45.87.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $351.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 36.44% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

