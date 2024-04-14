Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,013 shares during the period. Pure Storage comprises 1.9% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 51.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSTG traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.43. 2,714,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $58.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 314.31, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pure Storage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,012,461.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at $20,389,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $1,981,593.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,150.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,012,461.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 380,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,389,852.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Articles

