TD Cowen Boosts Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Price Target to $28.00

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

EQNR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. DZ Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $34.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.85. The company has a market capitalization of $88.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.44). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $29.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Institutional Trading of Equinor ASA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,774,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,974,000 after acquiring an additional 134,688 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 694,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,983,000 after buying an additional 139,952 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,284,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,241,000 after buying an additional 444,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 89.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 45,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 21,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 61.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 258,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,469,000 after buying an additional 98,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

