Tesco (LON:TSCO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

TSCO opened at GBX 282.90 ($3.58) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 285.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 284.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Tesco has a 12 month low of GBX 244.20 ($3.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 306.10 ($3.87). The stock has a market capitalization of £19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,414.50, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,500.00%.

In other news, insider Dame Carolyn Fairbairn acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.80) per share, with a total value of £105,000 ($132,894.57). Insiders have bought a total of 35,144 shares of company stock valued at $10,541,403 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

