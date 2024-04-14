Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Tesla from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $198.81.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $171.05 on Wednesday. Tesla has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.83 and a 200 day moving average of $214.48. The firm has a market cap of $544.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

