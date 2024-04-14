Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 405.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $694,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $2,504,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 339,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,127,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 23,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $1,176,191.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $1,176,191.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total transaction of $1,320,160.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,890 shares in the company, valued at $5,250,776.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,123 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,673. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TTEK stock traded down $2.00 on Friday, hitting $192.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.29 and a fifty-two week high of $194.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.00 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

