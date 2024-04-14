Tezos Price Reaches $1.02 (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Tezos has a market cap of $999.24 million and $72.00 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tezos has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00001584 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000932 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000848 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000589 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 998,588,362 coins and its circulating supply is 977,975,967 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

