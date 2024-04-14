The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Aaron’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.23. The company has a market cap of $225.47 million, a PE ratio of 89.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.29). Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 625.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 231.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 54,820.0% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 515.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

