The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 683,800 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the March 15th total of 778,700 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 178,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANDE shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Andersons in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Insider Transactions at Andersons

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Andersons

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 34,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $1,918,749.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,741.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 34,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $1,918,749.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,741.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $73,750.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,923,042.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,845. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Andersons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Andersons by 65.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Andersons during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Andersons by 762.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $57.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.21. Andersons has a 1 year low of $35.69 and a 1 year high of $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.48. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Andersons’s revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Andersons will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.85%.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

Further Reading

