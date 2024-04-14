The Goldman Sachs Group Increases ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Price Target to $108.00

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARM. Susquehanna reissued a neutral rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of ARM from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of ARM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of 87.00.

Get ARM alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ARM

ARM Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ ARM opened at 126.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 126.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is 84.65. ARM has a 52 week low of 46.50 and a 52 week high of 164.00.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 762.50 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ARM will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARM

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARM. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,591,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth $54,800,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth $344,000. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new stake in ARM in the third quarter valued at $3,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.