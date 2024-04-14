The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) PT Raised to $120.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HIG. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.94.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIG

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.5 %

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $97.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $103.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $2,670,695.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $82,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,635,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $2,670,695.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,803.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 253,715 shares of company stock worth $22,789,138. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,739,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,724,094,000 after buying an additional 195,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,421,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,242,000 after buying an additional 91,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,532,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $454,234,000 after buying an additional 74,997 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,119,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $491,915,000 after buying an additional 1,272,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,036,000 after buying an additional 307,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.