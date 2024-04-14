The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Holdings Cut by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,055 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,326,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,880,000 after purchasing an additional 893,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,357,000 after purchasing an additional 860,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.63. 1,487,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,833. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $162.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.