The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Short Interest Update

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the March 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO John Albert Dunn acquired 4,545 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,834. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group during the third quarter worth about $1,819,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group during the third quarter worth about $4,292,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 516.6% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 92,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 77,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,739,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,034,000 after acquiring an additional 28,179 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHYF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,637. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $395.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.95 and a beta of 1.67. The Shyft Group has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $27.36.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $202.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.40 million. Analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.12%.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Shyft Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

