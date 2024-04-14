The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp reduced its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,397 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE TD traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,637,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,445. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.69 and a fifty-two week high of $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.15. The company has a market cap of $100.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.7519 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.