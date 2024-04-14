The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Short Interest Update

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

The9 Price Performance

NCTY traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.09. 21,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,893. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.10. The9 has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70.

Institutional Trading of The9

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCTY. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The9 in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in The9 during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in The9 during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in The9 during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in The9 by 10,524.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 33,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The9

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as Internet company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It also involves in the operation of cryptocurrency mining and Non-Fungible Token platform NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities.

