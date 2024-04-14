Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 2.5% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $25,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 4,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 16,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $565.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $571.66 and a 200 day moving average of $525.95. The company has a market capitalization of $215.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total value of $5,556,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,311,992.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,311,992.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,384 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.