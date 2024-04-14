Threshold (T) Trading 26.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Threshold (T) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 14th. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for about $0.0337 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $337.02 million and approximately $52.42 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00010080 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010990 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00016057 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001247 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,250.44 or 0.99705955 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010804 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00091082 BTC.

T is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,647,764,144.420092 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0341276 USD and is down -9.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $48,495,851.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

