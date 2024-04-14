Threshold Tops One Day Trading Volume of $56.21 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Threshold has a market capitalization of $339.43 million and $56.21 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for $0.0339 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Threshold Profile

T is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,647,764,144.420092 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0341276 USD and is down -9.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $48,495,851.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

