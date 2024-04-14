Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by CIBC from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

TLRY opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97. Tilray has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tilray by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 231,381 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,362,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 620,700 shares during the period. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

