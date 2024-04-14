Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the March 15th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Timberland Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSBK traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.90. 9,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.79. Timberland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $32.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average is $28.21.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.80 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 27.40%.

Timberland Bancorp Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timberland Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSBK. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 985 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 279.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,299 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Timberland Bancorp in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 287.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,653 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Timberland Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; and construction lending products, such as custom and owner/builder, speculative one- to four-family, commercial, multi-family, land development, and land development.

