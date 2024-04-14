TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) Short Interest Down 23.9% in March

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 468,500 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the March 15th total of 615,500 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TOP Financial Group Trading Down 5.5 %

TOP traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $2.58. 275,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,728. TOP Financial Group has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $256.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in TOP Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in TOP Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in TOP Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in TOP Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in TOP Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

TOP Financial Group Company Profile

TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services.

