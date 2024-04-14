TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by AlphaQ Advisors LLC

AlphaQ Advisors LLC decreased its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 216.2% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTE shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of TotalEnergies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $72.49 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $74.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.63. The firm has a market cap of $170.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.72.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

