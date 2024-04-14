TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Given New $7.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TRTX has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.70.

NYSE TRTX opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 158.41 and a current ratio of 158.41. The stock has a market cap of $569.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 35,280.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

