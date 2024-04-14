Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Boosts Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,720 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Shell during the third quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the third quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 217.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.44. 7,385,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,051,919. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $73.94.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.