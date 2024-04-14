Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Buys Shares of 82,570 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 82,570 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AT&T Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE:T traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $16.31. The stock had a trading volume of 41,785,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,946,256. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.46. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $19.99.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 56.63%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
T has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
