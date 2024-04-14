Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Cuts Position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. trimmed its position in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TNK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,777,531 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,308,000 after purchasing an additional 62,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,140,000 after acquiring an additional 437,348 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,016,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,325,000 after acquiring an additional 140,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Teekay Tankers by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,078,000 after acquiring an additional 113,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 24.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,136,000 after purchasing an additional 141,534 shares during the period. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TNK traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.68. The stock had a trading volume of 363,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,724. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of -0.28. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $64.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $194.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.93 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 37.65%. Analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TNK. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

