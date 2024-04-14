Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. trimmed its position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,938 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in BRP were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in BRP in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of BRP during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 232.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of BRP during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on DOOO shares. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of BRP from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of BRP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.78.

BRP Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.77. 158,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,570. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 2.12. BRP Inc. has a one year low of $57.15 and a one year high of $92.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

BRP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 8.83%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading

