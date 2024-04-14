Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Has $493,000 Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lessened its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 90.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,522 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE KNSL traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $450.96. 114,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,728. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.33 and a 12 month high of $548.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $486.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $351.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 25.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KNSL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $434.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kinsale Capital Group

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 887 shares in the company, valued at $464,867.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 887 shares in the company, valued at $464,867.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $2,094,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,972 shares in the company, valued at $159,199,255.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.