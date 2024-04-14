Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Purchases 4,010 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 149.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,242 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,500,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,421,000 after buying an additional 1,435,898 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,992,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,676,000 after buying an additional 778,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,546,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,084,000 after buying an additional 736,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,568 shares of company stock valued at $8,067,487 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on BAH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.11.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.09. 553,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,790. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.10. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $89.80 and a 52-week high of $150.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

