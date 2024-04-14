Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Given New $12.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.50 to $12.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TWO. JMP Securities raised their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Two Harbors Investment Trading Down 1.0 %

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

NYSE TWO opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.96. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.01%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is presently -90.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $88,191.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,170 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $88,191.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,868 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $38,087.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,282 shares of company stock valued at $494,908 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Two Harbors Investment

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 108,279 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

