U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO) Short Interest Down 24.8% in March

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the March 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

U.S. GoldMining Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ USGO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.03. 22,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,062. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.48. U.S. GoldMining has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $17.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. GoldMining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. GoldMining in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. GoldMining during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. GoldMining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in U.S. GoldMining in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. GoldMining

U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska.

