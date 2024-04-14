UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBS. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UBS

UBS Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $32.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.06.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 43.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UBS Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,004,151,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 392.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 30,145,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,484,000 after buying an additional 24,027,505 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 37.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,432,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,271,454,000 after buying an additional 14,104,407 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 3,305.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,091,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,832,000 after buying an additional 11,736,501 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in UBS Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,982,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,522,067,000 after buying an additional 7,249,527 shares during the period.

About UBS Group

(Get Free Report

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.