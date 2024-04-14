UBS Group Raises Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target to $223.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $198.00 to $223.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $193.23.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $184.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $133.13 and a 52-week high of $196.25.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,462 shares of company stock worth $1,162,239. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 121.9% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 122,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,794,000 after buying an additional 67,318 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,599,000 after acquiring an additional 28,193 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 231.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 142,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,025,000 after acquiring an additional 99,406 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

