UDR (NYSE:UDR) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR (NYSE:UDRFree Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on UDR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised UDR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays downgraded UDR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.71.

UDR Trading Down 1.4 %

UDR stock opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. UDR has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $44.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80.

UDR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its holdings in UDR by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 12,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 74,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 15,226 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 35,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 72,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,057,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

