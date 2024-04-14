UG Investment Advisers Ltd. Buys New Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 306,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $23,747,000. Alibaba Group comprises 7.5% of UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.91.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,231,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,013,847. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.59 and its 200-day moving average is $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $180.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.46. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $102.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

