UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.41.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UiPath from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen increased their price target on UiPath from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on UiPath from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on UiPath from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of PATH opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.82 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.40. UiPath has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,360 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UiPath by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UiPath by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188,950 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in UiPath by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in UiPath by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in UiPath by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

