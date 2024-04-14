UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $60.74

UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.74 ($0.77) and traded as high as GBX 68 ($0.86). UK Commercial Property REIT shares last traded at GBX 66.80 ($0.85), with a volume of 1,249,095 shares.

UK Commercial Property REIT Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 66.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 60.88. The company has a market capitalization of £868.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.41 and a beta of 0.35.

UK Commercial Property REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. UK Commercial Property REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,111.11%.

UK Commercial Property REIT Company Profile

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (UKCM) is a listed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a net asset value of £1.1 billion as at 30 June 2023. UKCM is one of the largest diversified REITs in the UK and is a component of the FTSE 250 index made up of the largest 350 companies with a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange.

