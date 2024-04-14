Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Lowered to $585.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ULTA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $665.00 to $595.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $583.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $570.70.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $442.32 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $574.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $520.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.21.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at $876,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $176,753,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

