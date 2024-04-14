Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Short Interest Down 18.1% in March

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,600 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the March 15th total of 128,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 309.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 11,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,082,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Ultralife from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Ultralife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

NASDAQ:ULBI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.96. 32,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,469. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.27. Ultralife has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.40 million, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $44.55 million for the quarter.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

