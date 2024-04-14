Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,511 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 19,205 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.2% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $35,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 98,191 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $24,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.7 %

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.40. 2,594,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,043. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $190.37 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The firm has a market cap of $143.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.48.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

