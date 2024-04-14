Uniswap (UNI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $578.24 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.28 billion and approximately $578.24 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $7.14 or 0.00011124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded down 37% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.98 or 0.00121441 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009171 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000130 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001536 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 53.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.24925778 USD and is down -7.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 995 active market(s) with $521,750,062.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.